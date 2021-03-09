AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority for patients in need

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Health Fund Office has collaborated with charities in the UAE and has provided humanitarian aid worth AED340 million over the last three years to patients with financial constraints.

Patients from more than 50 nationalities facing financial difficulties received aid from the DHA’s Health Fund Office.

Salim bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office at the DHA, said that the authority continued its humanitarian work to aid those in need, despite the COVID-19 pandemic through its "Mosaada" programme, "Save a Heart" initiative, voluntary clinics at Latifa hospital and other initiatives.

He said that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the DHA’s Pharmaceutical Services Department, provided free medicine home delivery services to patients with various chronic ailments ranging from multiple sclerosis (MS), heart disease, cancer and kidney disease.

Bin Lahej added that during the Holy month of Ramadan in 2020, the Health Fund Office distributed 21,000 free meals to blue-collar workers and security staff working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society and Roads and Transport Authority.

Bin Lahej thanked all the strategic partners who supported the Health Fund Office’s humanitarian initiatives including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and other charities and philanthropists.