AED35 billion in cash dividends proposed by 51 listed companies for 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Despite a slower and only marginal improvement in business conditions around the world, to the tune of AED35 billion in cash dividends for 2020 have been proposed to date by 51 companies listed in the UAE capital markets, according to data released by the listed firms.

Banks are the largest distributors of profits, with nine lenders reported to date to have proposed up to AED15.878 bn to their stockholders, with eight banks yet to disclose their recommendations on dividend distributions.

The dividends suggested by the Oil & Gas sector amounted to AED2.07 bn, followed by the realty sector at AED1.856 bn. Other sectors which announced dividend payouts include transport, investment, financing, medical services, insurance, transport and construction.