AED35 billion in housing support provided to Emiratis: UAE Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, revealed that since its establishment in 1999, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has processed 62,000 housing support applications around the country valued at more than AED35 billion.

The support includes the provision of mortgages, grants, the construction of government housing and built-in extensions on existing houses, and home maintenance.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Al Nuaimi said that achieving residential stability and providing citizens with housing are priorities of the country’s leadership.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also pointed out that the programme is implementing a package of housing projects this year around the country, ranging from constructing 10,746 individual units costing AED6.98 billion to residential projects that include 1,990 houses costing AED2.

7 billion, noting that 12,736 projects costing AED9.68 billion are still in progress.

Future housing projects expected to be delivered between 2019 and 2025 amount to 17,873 houses costing AED17.32 billion, as well as 3,391 houses that are part of residential projects costing AED5 billion, he further added, explaining that the total cost of future projects is AED22.32 billion.

The programme, since its establishment 20 years ago, has advanced the UAE’s housing sector, especially over the past five years, by approving over 90 percent of submitted housing support requests, as opposed to 30 percent when it was established, Dr. Al Nuaimi said, stressing that the aim of hosting the "3rd Arab Ministerial Forum of Housing and Urban Development," which will witness the participation of over 20 ministers, is to support joint Arab action in the housing sector.