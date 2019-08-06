UrduPoint.com
AED36 Million In Comoros Development Projects: ERC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Union of the Comoros, to fund the launch of several development projects valued at AED36 million. The projects will assist individuals severely affected by Cyclone Kenneth which struck the northern end of the Mozambique Channel in April 2019.

The MoU was signed in the Comoros capital, Moroni, by Obaid Rahmat Al Baloushi, Head of the ERC Delegation, and by Dr. Taqeyuldin Yousef, Comoros' Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ERC’s initiative is being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to restore the infrastructure and support the development of the Comoro Islands, under the monitoring of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The projects include the restoration of damaged houses and school buildings, as well as the establishment of a hospital for women and children.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that ERC’s projects reflect the keenness of the UAE and its leadership to support friendly countries.

Dr. Yousef thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for helping improve the humanitarian conditions in the Comoros.

