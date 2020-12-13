AED3.671 bn in exports by members of RAK Chamber in nine months

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The value of exports of members of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAKCCI) totalled AED3.671 billion during the first nine months in 2020.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Hassan, Acting Director-General of the RAKCCI, who noted that the emirate’s diverse economy has helped maintain the stability of its economic performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as reflected by the value of exports of the chamber’s members.

Eman Al Hayyas, Deputy Director-General for Trade Services and business Development at the Chamber, noted that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries topped the list of countries that import products from chamber members, in terms of export value, accounting for 37 percent of exports, valued at AED1.

356 billion, followed by non-Arabic speaking Asian countries with 20 percent, AED730 million, Arab countries with 18 percent, AED661 million, European countries with 10 percent, AED343 million, non-Arabic speaking African countries which accounted for 9 percent; American countries accounted for 5 percent, and Oceania and other countries 1 percent.

Saudi Arabia topped the list of countries, in terms of numbers of certificates of origin, with 3,208 certificates covering goods valued at AED582 million, she added.