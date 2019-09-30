AED37.8 billion spent on social development and benefits in six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) With a strong focus on social development and building a society that enables the highest living standards, a total of AED37.8 bn has been spent on social development and benefits across all the country's emirates during H1-2019, a growth of 15.6 percent on year, according to statistics recently revealed by the Ministry of Finance.

Social expenditure since January through end of June accounts for 57.5 percent of total spending in 2018 which stood at AED65.

74 bn, according the MoF's figures.

Up to AED20.241 bn was spent on social development and benefits during Q1, up 93 percent against the comparable period in 2018. A total of AED17.542 bn was spent during Q2.

The growing expenditure goes in line with MoF's determination to continue to achieve UAE Vision 2021 on providing the highest possible security and justice services for both nationals and residents through world-class educational, social, cultural and welfare programmes.