AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) A total of 1,638 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED3.8 billion were registered during the week ending 22nd April 2021.

93 plots were sold for AED513.7 million, 1,086 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.76 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED72.38 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED38.5 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED72.38 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 33 sales transactions worth AED 91.73 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 15 sales transactions worth AED 165.

93 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 15 sales transactions worth AED39 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED220 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED209 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED163 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in Nadd Hessa, mortgaged for AED186 million.

90 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED421 million.