Thu 01st October 2020

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions in Dubai were valued at AED3.89 billion in total during the week ending October 1st 2020, according to the figures of the Department of Land and Property in Dubai. The sum of transactions was 1,732.

A total of 182 plots were sold for AED1.21 billion, 1,140 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.56 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED250.2 million, followed by a land sold for AED45.04 million in Al Hebiah First, and a land worth AED250.2 million in Marsa Dubai in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 19 sales transactions worth AED48.

17 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 15 sales transactions worth AED104.89 million, and Al Thanayah Fourth with 13 sales transactions worth AED123 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED221 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED199 million in Al Merkadh, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED182 million in Al Khairan First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 843 million, with the highest being a land in Al Barshaa South Second, mortgaged for AED 129 million.

A total of 99 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED281 million.

