AED410 million in housing subsidies granted to UAE citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has approved 522 housing assistance applications for Emirati citizens valued at AED410 million. They range from housing loans and grants to government housing.

This follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide adequate housing for UAE nationals.

Commenting on the decision, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said, "We in the UAE are keen to ensure social cohesion through the initiatives implemented by the programme [Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme] in cooperation with housing institutions around the UAE.

"

"In addition", he added, "The housing compounds being built are in accordance with the highest sustainability standards, and are testament to the quality offered by the government to its citizens to ensure them a dignified and safe life."

The Housing Programme is currently managing the construction of three residential districts - Ajman's Al Montazi complex, containing 761 homes valued at AED1 billion, which is expected to be delivered next year; Dubai's Tolerance Village, comprising 341 residences, also due for completion next year; and the Bateen Al Samar Residential District in Ras Al Khaimah featuring 888 residences.