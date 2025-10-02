AED4.2 Million In Prizes Announced For Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) More than 90 dhows are set to take part in the Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race, with AED4,238,000 in prize money to be distributed down to the 90th place, the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club said.
The race, held under the patronage of H.H.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will kick off tomorrow.
Covering 25 nautical miles, the course will finish in front of the club’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of Traditional Sports at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the strong turnout for registration and stressed the importance of compliance with race regulations, dhow specifications and safety requirements.
Recent Stories
Experts discuss innovation, disease prevention at Water Quality Forum
National Experts Programme reveals mentors for fourth cohort
Korean researchers develop 'memory-mimicking' robots to boost industrial efficie ..
Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq & Greta Thunberg detaine ..
Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi YouTuber’s home
AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup
NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 million project
Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on Independence Day
Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation
Korea posts record August current account surplus
More Stories From Middle East
-
AED4.2 million in prizes announced for Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race4 minutes ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops US$3.21 to US$67.67 pb19 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss innovation, disease prevention at Water Quality Forum19 minutes ago
-
National Experts Programme reveals mentors for fourth cohort34 minutes ago
-
Korean researchers develop 'memory-mimicking' robots to boost industrial efficiency1 hour ago
-
NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 million project2 hours ago
-
At least 26 killed in boat capsize in southern Nigeria2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation3 hours ago
-
Korea posts record August current account surplus4 hours ago
-
Austria inflation eases to 4% in September11 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Chamber, BCIU host family business roundtable in New York13 hours ago