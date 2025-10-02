Open Menu

AED4.2 Million In Prizes Announced For Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2025 | 01:15 PM

AED4.2 million in prizes announced for Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) More than 90 dhows are set to take part in the Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race, with AED4,238,000 in prize money to be distributed down to the 90th place, the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club said.

The race, held under the patronage of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will kick off tomorrow.

Covering 25 nautical miles, the course will finish in front of the club’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of Traditional Sports at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the strong turnout for registration and stressed the importance of compliance with race regulations, dhow specifications and safety requirements.

Related Topics

Sports Abu Dhabi Money Race

Recent Stories

Experts discuss innovation, disease prevention at ..

Experts discuss innovation, disease prevention at Water Quality Forum

19 minutes ago
 National Experts Programme reveals mentors for fou ..

National Experts Programme reveals mentors for fourth cohort

34 minutes ago
 Korean researchers develop 'memory-mimicking' robo ..

Korean researchers develop 'memory-mimicking' robots to boost industrial efficie ..

1 hour ago
 Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushta ..

Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq &amp; Greta Thunberg detaine ..

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi You ..

Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi YouTuber’s home

2 hours ago
 AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship ..

AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup

2 hours ago
NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 m ..

NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 million project

2 hours ago
 Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data

2 hours ago
 UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

3 hours ago
 Korea posts record August current account surplus

Korea posts record August current account surplus

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East