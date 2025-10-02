AED4.2 million in prizes announced for Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) More than 90 dhows are set to take part in the Areeila 60ft Dhow Sailing Race, with AED4,238,000 in prize money to be distributed down to the 90th place, the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club said.

The race, held under the patronage of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will kick off tomorrow.

Covering 25 nautical miles, the course will finish in front of the club’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of Traditional Sports at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the strong turnout for registration and stressed the importance of compliance with race regulations, dhow specifications and safety requirements.