AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Dubai in a week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED4.3 billion in total during the week ending 7th January 2021. The sum of transactions was 1,546.

According to the Department of Land and Property in Dubai, 109 plots were sold for AED438.22 million, 1,035 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.66 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED38 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED35 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED38 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Nad Al Shiba Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 27 sales transactions worth AED66.29 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 20 sales transactions worth AED45.

5 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 18 sales transactions worth AED36 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED152 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED139 million in business Bay, and thirdly it was a villa sold for AED134 million in Nad Al Shiba First.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED2 billion, with the highest being a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, mortgaged for AED 300 million.

98 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED428 million.