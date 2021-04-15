UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED4.3 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

AED4.3 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) A total of 1,733 real estate and property transactions valued at AED4.3 billion were registered during the week ending 15th April, 2021.

135 plots were sold for AED630.04 million, 1,107 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.05 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED51.4 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, and a land sold for AED53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED54.07 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 21 sales transactions worth AED 188.

92 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 17 sales transactions worth AED44 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED289 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED239 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED145 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED490 million.

73 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED359 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham April Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

36 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

40 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.