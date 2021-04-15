AED4.3 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) A total of 1,733 real estate and property transactions valued at AED4.3 billion were registered during the week ending 15th April, 2021.

135 plots were sold for AED630.04 million, 1,107 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.05 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED53 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED51.4 million in Wadi Al Safa 3, and a land sold for AED53 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED54.07 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 21 sales transactions worth AED 188.

92 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 17 sales transactions worth AED44 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED289 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED239 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED145 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED490 million.

73 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED359 million.