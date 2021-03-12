UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED4.3 Bn In Credit Facilities To UAE Quarrying & Mining Sector In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying & mining sector in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The quarrying and mining activities in the UAE received AED4.3 bn in credit facilities in 2020, bringing to AED14.94 bn the cumulative balance of loans obtained by the industry by the end of December last year, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE show.

The mining industry has for centuries been a driving force behind economic growth, a principle the validity of which extends to the United Arab Emirates, although the region's economy is mostly dependent on the hydrocarbon industry. This is translated by the increased credit facilities provided to this highly profitable contributor to the country's GDP.

According to the CBUAE's figures, the cumulative balance of loans provided to the mining activities rose to AED11.8 bn in Q1-2020, before steadying at AED11.44 bn in Q2. In Q3, they rebounded to AED12.72 bn before surging to AED14.94 bn by December end.

Related Topics

UAE Bank United Arab Emirates December 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

3 minutes ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

3 minutes ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers stress to ensure standards for steel sect ..

7 minutes ago

Hungarian hospitals feel strain as Covid third wav ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.