AED4.6 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) The real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED4.6 billion in total during the week ending 24 December 2020, according to the Department of Land and Property in Dubai.

A total of 92 plots were sold for AED482.59 million; 808 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.32 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot of land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 60 million; followed by another sold for AED 54.85 million in Saih Shuaib 4; and another one sold for AED60 million in Palm Jumeirah in the third place.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for this week by 18 sales transactions worth AED43.

08 million, followed by Al Thanyah Fifth with 13 sales transactions worth AED23.55 million, and Nad Al Shiba Third with 11 sales transactions worth AED27 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for AED 230 million in Marsa Dubai; another sold for AED105 million in business Bay; while the third was sold for AED94 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Yelayiss 2, mortgaged for AED1 billion.

A total of 43 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED194 million.

