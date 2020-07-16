UrduPoint.com
AED4.7 Bn Transferred Through CBUAE's Immediate Payment Instruction In One Year

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Financial transfers conducted through the Immediate Payment Instruction, IPI, reached AED4.7 billion since the system was introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, in June 2019.

CBUAE statistics revealed that 1.

9 million easiest and fastest transfer transactions were made from June 2019 to June 2020.

The CBUAE has introduced the IPI to enable customers make an immediate payment or transfer to another bank account in the UAE in real time, 24/7, 365 days a year and without any cut-offs.

With IPI, customers can initiate domestic fund transfers within UAE in in one minute for any amount within the limit of AED10,000.

