AED4.9 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) A total of 1,277 real estate and property transactions valued at AED4.9 billion were registered during the week ending 18th February, 2021.

Eighty plots were sold for AED417.81 million, while 776 apartments and villas were sold for AED1.23 billion.

The top three transactions were land deals in Jebel Ali Industrial Second sold for AED77.7 million, followed by a plot of land sold for AED36.5 million in Island 2, and another plot sold for AED77.7 million in Jebel Ali Industrial Second in third place.

Nad Al Sheba Third recorded the largest number of transactions, 24, worth AED58.52 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with eight transactions worth AED27.

8 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with five transactions worth AED21 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for AED153 million in Marsa Dubai; an apartment for AED112 million in business Bay, and an apartment sold for AED91 million in Burj Khalifa.

The amount for mortgaged properties in the week was AED3 billion, with the highest being a plot of land in Wadi Al Safa 7, mortgaged for AED709 million.

Fifty properties were granted registrations between first-degree relatives for AED375 million.