AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled by Clearing System in six months

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) A total of 10.56 million cheques worth AED494 billion have been handled by the Cheque Clearing System over the first six months of 2020, according to the statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE.

On a quarterly basis, the value of 6.

277 million cheques handled over the first three months of the year hit around AED301.5 bn.

June saw the number of cheques hit AED73.47 bn against AED62.78 bn in May. According to the Apex bank, the value of the cheques managed during the first six months of 2020 accounts for around 40.5 pct of the total cheques handled in 2019 which amounted to AED1.22 trillion.

More Stories From Middle East

