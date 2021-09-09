AED500 fine, 4 black points for trucks, buses driving during fog: ADP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has called on owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses as well as those in charge of labour transport buses to remind their drivers to abide by the decision that bans these type of vehicles from moving during foggy weather, and to enhance precautionary measures to avoid traffic accidents in order to ensure everyone's safety.

Violating buses and trucks moving on the roads during fog will get a fine of AED500 and four black points, said the directorate.