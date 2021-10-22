AED51,000 fine, 12 traffic points for jumping red lights in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists about the dangers of jumping red lights and failing to pay attention to the road, which may incur a total fine of AED51,000 and 12 traffic points.

Abu Dhabi Police said offenders would be fined AED1,000 and given 12 black points for the traffic violation, as per Law No.

5 for 2020 on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the law, motorists who jump red lights and have their cars impounded for 30 days will need to pay a fee of AED50,000 to secure their vehicle's release. The offender's licence will be suspended for six months, and the fine must be paid in full within three months, failing which the vehicle will be auctioned.