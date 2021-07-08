UrduPoint.com
AED5.3 Billion Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

AED5.3 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) A total of 1,705 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED5.3 billion were recorded in total during the week ending 8th July 2021, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

102 plots were sold for AED628.89 million, 1,164 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.35 billion, the DLD weekly report noted.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED86 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED61 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED86 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid in third place.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for this week by 17 sales transactions worth AED39.

06 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 16 sales transactions worth AED 204.95 million, and Jumeirah First with 12 sales transactions worth AED102 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED374 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED216 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED200 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1 billion, with the highest being a land in business Bay, mortgaged for AED250 million.

97 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED984 million.

