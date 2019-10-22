UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED5.3 Bn Letters Of Guarantee Provided By Banks In Eight Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:45 AM

AED5.3 bn letters of guarantee provided by banks in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The letters of guarantee issued by banks and other business entities in the UAE amounted to AED5.3 billion during the first eight months of 2019, a growth of 5.3 percent as compared to December 2018, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

A letter of guarantee is a type of contract issued by a bank on behalf of a customer who has entered a contract to purchase goods from a supplier. It lets the supplier know that they will be paid, even if the customer of the bank defaults.

Driven by economic upswing across all business platforms, the total value of these letters stood at AED105.14 bn in August, according to the banking regulator's figures.

The Q1 of 2019 saw UAE banks issuing letters of guarantee worth AED3.1 bn, with Q2 witnessing AED2.2 bn worth of guarantees, bringing their total value to AED107 bn in July.

In August, their value declined to AED105.144 bn after a number of individuals and institutions fulfilled their financial commitments.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank July August December 2018 2019 All From Billion

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

3 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

4 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

4 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.