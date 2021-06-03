UrduPoint.com
AED54.8 Bn Investments By UAE Banks In Held-to-maturity, Debt Securities, Equities, Other Vehicles In Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:00 AM

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-maturity, debt securities, equities, other vehicles in four months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) The UAE-based banks hiked by AED54.8 bn their investments in held-to-maturity securities, debt securities, equities and other vehicles during the first four months of 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of UAE have showed.

This increased to AED510.6 bn the cumulative total of these investments by the end of April, a growth of 12 percent from AED455.8 bn by the end of December 2020.

According to the apex bank, the UAE lenders accelerated investments in debt securities by AED9.

3 bn to a total of AED299.8 bn, during the reference period, which accounts for 58.7 percent of the UAE banks' total investments by the end of April.

Their held-to-maturity securities amounted to AED154.6 bn by the end of the reference period, AED43.2 bn up -38.8 percent- from the end of last year.

Trading in equities climbed to AED9.6 bn from January through April, 2021, compared to AED9.2 bn in December, 2020. Other investment instruments valued AED46.6 bn by end of April.

