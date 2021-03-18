UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED5.7 Bn Of Week-long Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

AED5.7 bn of week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) DUBAI, 18th March 2021 (WAM) - A total of 1,495 real estate and property transactions valued at AED5.7 billion were registered during the week ending 18th March, 2021.

104 plots were sold for AED 548.87 million, 900 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.16 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 41.16 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 39.35 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 41.16 million in Wadi Al Safa 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED 78.68 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 20 sales transactions worth AED 51.

07 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 15 sales transactions worth AED 33 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 452 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 260 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 247 million in Al Thanyah Fifth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Burj Khalifa, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

69 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 323 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Palm Jumeirah UAE Dirham March Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

3 minutes ago

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Prom ..

3 minutes ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join N ..

3 minutes ago

US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipe ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.