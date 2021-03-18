AED5.7 bn of week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) DUBAI, 18th March 2021 (WAM) - A total of 1,495 real estate and property transactions valued at AED5.7 billion were registered during the week ending 18th March, 2021.

104 plots were sold for AED 548.87 million, 900 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.16 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Wadi Al Safa 3 sold for AED 41.16 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 39.35 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 41.16 million in Wadi Al Safa 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fourth recorded the most transactions for this week by 22 sales transactions worth AED 78.68 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 20 sales transactions worth AED 51.

07 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 15 sales transactions worth AED 33 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 452 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 260 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 247 million in Al Thanyah Fifth.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3 billion, with the highest being a land in Burj Khalifa, mortgaged for AED 1 billion.

69 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 323 million.