AED58.4m irrigation lines, reservoirs project completed in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) Al Ain City Municipality and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) announced that all the works in the main and secondary irrigation lines and reservoirs construction project for the eastern sector of Al Ain city have been completed over an area spanning 30km, at a total cost of AED58.4 million.

Both entities said that the project serves Al Ain city and the residential and commercial areas adjacent to the international highway connecting the United Arab Emirates to the Sultanate of Oman, which will help significantly increase economic benefits and returns as well as enhance tourist attraction to the region and Al Ain city.

The project aims to secure sufficient supplies of recycled water for irrigation of existing and future vegetation cover, ensuring availability of sufficient water supplies for future and landscaping developments, besides ensuring sustainable and effective use of water while minimising use of groundwater and full automation of water and control of the irrigation system at the eastern sector.

Al Ain City Municipality said that the project aims to stop depletion of fresh groundwater at the eastern sector across the Mezyad, Umm Ghafah and Al Dhaher areas. Additionally, it fulfills the needs of landscaping and walkways in line with the urban development witnessed in those areas. This will complement the preliminary findings resulting from the study of the sector’s needs of irrigation treated water, recreational facilities and green spaces.

The organisation added that the project scope of work involved construction of 14,630-metre long five walkways and a cycling path, 870m-long in Mezyad, 1,954m-long in Al Dhaher, 1,578m-long in Umm Ghafah, 3,228m-long in the Mezyad Mashtal, besides a 7,000-meter long walkway from the Mezyad Mashtal roundabout to the Trucks roundabout.

This was in addition to irrigation works, landscaping, playgrounds, physical fitness equipment, fittings and lighting; ultimately creating a healthy outlet for the area's residents.

The project also included 5 exercise areas supplied with dedicated sport equipment in shaded places across Al Dhaher 1, Al Dhaher 5, Al Dhaher 9, Mezyad and Al Sarooj.

Musanada said that the project involved construction of main and secondary irrigation lines and construction of four treated irrigation water tanks, each of 900 m³ capacity across the eastern sector regions at Mezyad, Al Dhaher, Umm Ghafah and Al Khurair. The works additionally included the auxiliary pumping station, in addition to construction of irrigation pipes to feed the tanks and landscaping works.

The company added that the project also involved landscaping works to meet the needs of the sector's residents across the Mezyad, Al Dhaher and Umm Ghafah areas; construction of walkways, cycling paths and exercise areas supplied with physical fitness equipment; besides construction of other 7km-long walkways and cycling paths inside the Mezyad Mashtal as well as from the Mezyad Mashtal roundabout to the Truck roundabout. Fitness equipment and canopies were also installed across 5 different parks in the sector.

Musanada affirmed observation of eco sustainability requirements, maintaining multiple energy resources and continuously seeking to achieve sustainable development, establish the values of sustainability and add distinctive features across all the projects delivered by the company.