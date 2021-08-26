UrduPoint.com

AED6.2 Bn Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) Dubai recorded a total of 1,345 real estate and properties transactions valued at over 6.2 billion in total during the current week.

According to Dubai Land Department, 215 plots were sold for AED1.2 billion; 1,163 apartments and villas were purchased at AED 2.45 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED33 million, followed by another in the same area for AED30 million.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 75 sales transactions worth AED315 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 35 sales transactions worth AED7487 million, and Palm Jumeirah with 11 sales transactions worth AED47 million in third place.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.87 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Khairan area, for AED400 million.

A total of 99 properties were granted worth AED757.98 million.

