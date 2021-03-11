UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED6.4 Bn In Retail Loans In Q4-2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:15 AM

AED6.4 bn in retail loans in Q4-2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The UAE banks provided AED6.4 bn in retail loans for residents during Q4 of 2020, according to statistics issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.

Supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises is a priority of the Federal government, as part of its policy to diversify the national economy and generate employment opportunities, with the cumulative balance of retail loans amounting to AED104.

7 bn by the end of December, 2020, a growth of 6.5 percent from September same year, Retail loans accounted for 6.6 percent of the cumulative balance of the credit facilities provided by the UAE banks to all business activities undertaken by the UAE residents by the end of December.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank Same September December 2020 All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

2 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

2 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

2 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

2 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

3 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.