AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled by Clearing System in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) A total of 13.99 million cheques worth AED650.4 billion have been handled by the Cheque Clearing System over the first eight months of 2020, according to the statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE. This accounted for 53 percent of the total cheques handled across 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the value of 6.

27 million cheques handled over the first three months of the year hit around AED301.4 bn, while 4.29 million cheques worth AED192.5 bn were handled during Q2.

July and August saw the clearing of 3.43 million cheques worth AED 156.51 bn. February witnessed the management of AED103.51 bn worth of cheques bn followed by January, AED101.35 bn, March, AED96.6 bn, with the rest divided over August, July, June, May and April.