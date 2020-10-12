UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED650.4 Bn Worth Of 13.99 Million Cheques Handled By Clearing System In Eight Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

AED650.4 bn worth of 13.99 million cheques handled by Clearing System in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) A total of 13.99 million cheques worth AED650.4 billion have been handled by the Cheque Clearing System over the first eight months of 2020, according to the statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE. This accounted for 53 percent of the total cheques handled across 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the value of 6.

27 million cheques handled over the first three months of the year hit around AED301.4 bn, while 4.29 million cheques worth AED192.5 bn were handled during Q2.

July and August saw the clearing of 3.43 million cheques worth AED 156.51 bn. February witnessed the management of AED103.51 bn worth of cheques bn followed by January, AED101.35 bn, March, AED96.6 bn, with the rest divided over August, July, June, May and April.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham January February March April May June July August 2019 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amounted t ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan visits Sheikh Zayed G ..

1 hour ago

UAE leads Arab region in COVID Economic Recovery I ..

2 hours ago

ITC allows resumption of e-scooters rental service ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts decision issuing Decree ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.