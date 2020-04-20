UrduPoint.com
AED65.7 Million Trade Of Gloves And Masks In Dubai

AED65.7 million trade of gloves and masks in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Dubai Customs announced that its external trade of masks during the first quarter of 2020 reached AED60.5 million, compared to the 2019 yearly total of AED63.5 million.

To meet the rising demand of masks and medical gloves, Dubai Customs took further steps and procedures to facilitate the trade of these items against the outbreak of COVID-19, the authority said on Monday.

Imports of masks in the last three months accounted for around AED40 million, exports reached AED3.4 million and re-exports hit AED17 million.

Dubai external trade in gloves during Q1 2020 yielded AED5.2 million with imports making the biggest share at AED4.67 million. Total trade of masks and gloves in Q1 2020 totalled AED65.7 million.

To ensure best services and facilities are delivered to businesses working in the health sector in general and in masks and gloves in particular, all sea, land and air customs centres at Dubai Customs work diligently with quick inspection and clearance procedures to help meet the growing demand in the local market.

This is very important at this time to curb the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its implications.

"Dubai Customs works at a faster pace in support of the national efforts against the outbreak of the coronavirus relying on their distinguished customs experience and qualified inspectors and employees," said Nasim Al Muhairi, Senior Manager of Statistics Department at Dubai Customs.

He added, "Making sure medical supplies are available and everybody has access to them is essential. We have the human and technological potential to facilitate trade and secure the borders, aided by our dedicated employees who excel even in hard times."

