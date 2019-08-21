ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced that roadworks have commenced on Abu Dhabi's Corniche Road.

The project, valued at AED7 million, entails development works on the central traffic island across Corniche Road. The project is divided into two phases. The first phase is being carried out on the Corniche Road and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street intersection, up until the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street intersection.

The second phase involves road works on the Corniche Road and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street intersection, up until the Vegetable Market in Zayed City.

According to the municipality, the development works will help reduce operations, maintenance, irrigation and water consumption costs, with the project expected to be completed during the first week of December 2019 in time for UAE National Day celebrations.

The Abu Dhabi Corniche road represents one of the major tourist destinations in Abu Dhabi, frequented by visitors and residents of the capital. It is also where official celebrations, seasonal events, exhibitions and other activities commonly take place.