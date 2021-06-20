AED700 million next-generation Neuro Spinal Hospital opens in Dubai Science Park

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) A specialised state-of-the-art hospital has opened its doors in Dubai Science Park, offering spinal, neurosurgical, neurological, orthopaedic and radiosurgery treatments, supported by an advanced cancer centre and neuro-rehabilitation space.

The AED 700 million Neuro Spinal Hospital and Radiosurgery Centre has 114 beds – four times the capacity of its former premises in Jumeirah. The hospital also features unique treatment options otherwise only available abroad, including the UAE’s first robotic Cyberknife and radiosurgery centre, and the first brain surgical suite, giving patients access to advanced care.

With advanced diagnosis and robotics, it will provide care across neuroscience, spine, orthopaedics and oncology. Patients in the UAE and abroad will also be able to receive acute and post-acute rehabilitation in Dubai Science Park, a science and healthcare-focused business district that is home to more than 400 companies and 4,000 professionals.

The hospital features open green spaces and gardens to improve the wellbeing of patients, an advanced academic training space, smart patient rooms, a community centre and more.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said, "Building an advanced healthcare industry is one of UAE’s key strategic objectives and we are proud to work closely with our business partners to contribute to this vision.

"

He added, "The Neuro Spinal Hospital and Radiosurgery Centre reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s medical sector by providing the right business environment and state-of-the-art infrastructure for companies. This hospital will contribute to the growth of the healthcare industry in the UAE and the region and provide residents with access to world-class care, promote medical tourism and enhance the UAE’s position as one of the most advanced countries in the world."

Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Chairman and Medical Director of Neuro Spinal Hospital, added, "We are proud to bring world-class healthcare services to Dubai and believe our next-generation hospital will be a game-changer for the emirate’s and the region’s medical industry. It will not only significantly increase the availability of specialist neuroscience and radiosurgery treatments and provide better patient care but help attract and develop local and international talent."