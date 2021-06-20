UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED700 Million Next-generation Neuro Spinal Hospital Opens In Dubai Science Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

AED700 million next-generation Neuro Spinal Hospital opens in Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) A specialised state-of-the-art hospital has opened its doors in Dubai Science Park, offering spinal, neurosurgical, neurological, orthopaedic and radiosurgery treatments, supported by an advanced cancer centre and neuro-rehabilitation space.

The AED 700 million Neuro Spinal Hospital and Radiosurgery Centre has 114 beds – four times the capacity of its former premises in Jumeirah. The hospital also features unique treatment options otherwise only available abroad, including the UAE’s first robotic Cyberknife and radiosurgery centre, and the first brain surgical suite, giving patients access to advanced care.

With advanced diagnosis and robotics, it will provide care across neuroscience, spine, orthopaedics and oncology. Patients in the UAE and abroad will also be able to receive acute and post-acute rehabilitation in Dubai Science Park, a science and healthcare-focused business district that is home to more than 400 companies and 4,000 professionals.

The hospital features open green spaces and gardens to improve the wellbeing of patients, an advanced academic training space, smart patient rooms, a community centre and more.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said, "Building an advanced healthcare industry is one of UAE’s key strategic objectives and we are proud to work closely with our business partners to contribute to this vision.

"

He added, "The Neuro Spinal Hospital and Radiosurgery Centre reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s medical sector by providing the right business environment and state-of-the-art infrastructure for companies. This hospital will contribute to the growth of the healthcare industry in the UAE and the region and provide residents with access to world-class care, promote medical tourism and enhance the UAE’s position as one of the most advanced countries in the world."

Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi, Chairman and Medical Director of Neuro Spinal Hospital, added, "We are proud to bring world-class healthcare services to Dubai and believe our next-generation hospital will be a game-changer for the emirate’s and the region’s medical industry. It will not only significantly increase the availability of specialist neuroscience and radiosurgery treatments and provide better patient care but help attract and develop local and international talent."

Related Topics

World Business UAE Dubai UAE Dirham Cancer Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

2 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.