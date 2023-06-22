Open Menu

AED704.1 Mn In Pensions To Be Disbursed Tomorrow To Pensioners And Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that retired pensioners and beneficiaries will receive their pension payments tomorrow. The GPSSA is keen to ensure that customers are satisfied and content during the Eid holidays.

The value of pensions disbursed for June 2023 is AED704.107 million, an increase of AED54.049 million from June of last year. The number of beneficiaries has also increased by 1,565 to 46,569 this month.

The expenses include civilians who are subject to the provisions of Pension and Social Security Law No. 7 of 1999, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

