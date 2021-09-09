AED7.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) With a sum of 1,944 transactions, the real estate and properties transactions valued at AED7.2 billion in total during the week ending 9th September, 2021, according to the weekly report issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Thursday.

A total of 111 plots were sold for AED486.58 million, while 1,371 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.73 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED59 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED51 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED59 million in Island 2 in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 28 sales transactions worth AED70.

99 million, followed by Al Yufrah 3 with 22 sales transactions worth AED23.32 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with 8 sales transactions worth AED8 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED395 million in business Bay, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED200 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED183 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Raffa, mortgaged for AED420 million.

73 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED827 million.