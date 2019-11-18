AED72 million in debt settlement approved for citizens in Sharjah

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, SDSC, has approved AED72.28 million to settle cases for citizens in the emirate, as part of its 19th batch of payments, under the directives of H.H. Dr.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a stable and decent life for the citizens.

Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and Head of the Committee, said the committee has approved to pay the debt of people from various categories, amounting to AED72.28 million.

The total amount processed since the first batch is AED734.87 million for 1,477 beneficiaries, he added.