ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The value of Abu Dhabi's foreign trade in pharmaceutical and pharmacist products during the first quarter of this year was AED799.7 million, distributed to imports at the value of AED589.6 million, exports at AED85.6 million, and re-exports at the value of AED125.4 million.

In a statement by the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday, the total weight of Abu Dhabi's foreign trade in pharmaceutical and pharmacist products in the first three months of this year was about 2.3 thousand tons through 1,469 transactions.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs continues to strengthen its ongoing efforts to facilitate the trade movement in medicines and medical supplies to meet the increasing needs of these products under the current exceptional circumstances in the world, which would provide local and regional needs for medicines and medical supplies that are classified as restricted goods according to the procedures of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

There is an escalation of demand for the pharmaceutical and pharmacist products which are considered one of the most important strategic materials especially in the current global circumstances.

Abu Dhabi Customs is keen to reach the markets, ensure their safety and secure the needs of the community in a highly efficient manner, especially in the current conditions.

The growth of trade in medical supplies and pharmaceutical products in Abu Dhabi and the UAE is expected this year, especially under the current circumstances.

The inspectors of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs ensure that shipments of medicines and pharmaceutical products reach the markets to meet the needs of pharmacies, hospitals and medical centres at the highest quality and efficiency of these vital products for the health and safety of community.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs pays great attention to the safety of pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products safety for quick market access, as these shipments are being made clear after ensuring their fulfilment of the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.