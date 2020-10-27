UrduPoint.com
AED80.2 Billion Of Abu Dhabi's Non-oil Foreign Merchandise Trade In First Five Months Of 2020

Tue 27th October 2020

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign merchandise trade in first five months of 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The non-oil foreign merchandise trade through the ports of Abu Dhabi Emirate amounted to AED80.2 billion in the period from January through May 2020, according to the figures of the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi.

Re-exports stood at AED14.8 billion, and exports to AED23.2 billion, with imports went up by 0.4% as compared to the same period last year.

Total trade decreased by 18.7% in May 2020 compared with May 2019, due to a decline in re-exports, imports, and non-oil exports by 58.

2%, 7.8%, and 1.6% respectively in the same period.

Saudi Arabia continues to be the key trade partner with Abu Dhabi, with the two-way trade between the two countries valued at AED18 billion, followed by China, AED5.4 bn, Japan, AED4.76 bn, and Switzerland, AED3.7 bn.

It should be noted that foreign trade data mentioned here do not cover non-oil exports and imports through ports of the other Emirates in the UAE.

