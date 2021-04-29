AED8.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) A total of 1,791 real estate and properties transactions valued at AED8.5 billion were registered during the week ending 29th April 2021, according to a report issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Thursday.

121 plots were sold for AED526.63 million, 1,121 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.2 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED70 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED29.75 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED70 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Third recorded the most transactions for this week by 25 sales transactions worth AED52.

31 million, followed by Nad Al Shiba Third with 18 sales transactions worth AED48.07 million, and Nad Al Shiba First with 15 sales transactions worth AED36 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED324 million in Marsa Dubai, a villa was second in the list sold for AED235 million in Palm Jumeirah, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED199 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED6 billion, with the highest being a land in Palm Jumeirah, mortgaged for AED4 billion.

171 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 268 million.