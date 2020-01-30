AED902 million in social assistance provided by public benefit associations in Abu Dhabi in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi-based public benefit associations provided to the tune of AED902 million in social benefits and assistance in 2018, a growth of 2 percent over 2017, according to figures revealed by the Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi.

The welfare programmes carried out by these associations reached out to 13,900 beneficiaries, the largest segment of whom is represented by senior citizens whose share of the total aid provided during the reference year amounted to 35.8 percent. They are followed by people with disabilities who accounted for 13.2 percent, while people of determination came third.

The volume of assistance reflects the great efforts undertaken at the public and private levels in the UAE to ensure social welfare of all segments of the society as part of the comprehensive development programmes envisaged by Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

Social assistance covered other segments, including widows, divorced women, orphans, and Emirati women married to foreigners along with families of prisoners and single women, among others.

There are 70 public benefit associations registered in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2018, with general and cultural services associations comprising 41.4 percent of total associations operating in the emirate.