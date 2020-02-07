UrduPoint.com
AEEDC Dubai 2020 Generates Business Deals Worth Over US$3.5 Billion

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

AEEDC Dubai 2020 generates business deals worth over US$3.5 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) The 24th edition of UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, AEEDC Dubai 2020, was a huge success, with over US$3.5 billion in business deals signed during the three-day event.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center from 4th to 6th February 2010, the premier dental conference witnessed top-notch speakers and experts offering their insights during the scientific conference while also featuring more than 66,000 visitors and participants from over 155 countries.

While commenting on the successful conclusion of the event, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, said, "The 24th edition of AEEDC Dubai 2020 Conference and Exhibition provided an inclusive scientific platform, disseminating the most up-to-date scientific knowledge related to all aspects of dentistry. For over two decades, AEEDC Dubai has been consistently ranked among the top dentistry platforms in the world, helping industry professionals to improve their knowledge and clinical practice while also showcasing cutting-edge technologies and equipment that are revolutionising the field of dentistry.

'' AEEDC Dubai Night featured many entertainment activities and awards to celebrate the excellence in dentistry in the region and recognised the phenomenal role played by local and international dentistry in raising the bar of dentistry on par with international standards.

The awards ceremony recognised leading doctors, specialists and dental professionals for their invaluable contribution in their respective fields of dentistry.

Running parallel to the conference, the AEEDC Dubai Exhibition, occupying an area of 89,250 square metres, featured 3,000 exhibitors and 4,000 dental brands showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and latest tools. Also, the exhibition witnessed the participation of many premier dental brands from countries such as Italy, Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the USA, China, Pakistan, India, Russia, Spain, France, Brazil, Japan, Switzerland and Turkey among others.

