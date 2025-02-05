AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025) continued its activities on the second day, reaffirming its position as the world’s largest and most prominent event dedicated to dentistry.

Organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, the event features a diverse array of specialised activities that integrate education and professional development, including the AEEDC Student Competition and Stories@AEEDC.

The exhibition also presents the latest technological advancements through AEEDC 4.0 (Digital Dentistry), alongside dedicated international company pavilions and the Dental Business Hub, offering dentistry professionals valuable opportunities to enhance their expertise.

AEEDC Dubai 2025’s exclusive courses spotlighted key dentistry innovations, focusing on CAD/CAM technology (computer-aided design and manufacturing) and the latest associated clinical protocols. These sessions explored the ability to fabricate dental restorations for root treatments directly in the clinic using CAD/CAM technology within a single patient visit, demonstrating the significant advancements achieved in this field over the past three decades.

Dr. Nasser Al Malik Scientific Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, stated, “In our pursuit of delivering the utmost benefit to participants, we have carefully selected the most prominent scientific topics relevant to dental professionals. In collaboration with esteemed international associations and universities, we have sought to present the latest topics of interest to doctors, specialists, and attendees, whether through lectures, workshops, or specialized courses.

”

He added, “AEEDC Dubai is the world’s largest gathering of dental professionals, and plays a key role in providing opportunities for networking with peers in the field. Additionally, it enables participants to meet potential business partners, fostering opportunities for cooperation and strengthening professional relations within the sector.”

Furthermore, the advanced specialised courses provided valuable insights into the considerable advantages of using ready-to-use bio-ceramic sealers in dentistry. These courses highlighted the importance of such materials in offering effective solutions for managing complex root canal treatment cases and enhancing dentists’ capabilities in delivering precise and efficient treatments.

Dr. Mohammed Abedin Executive Director, AEEDC Dubai, DMD, Facharzt, consultant Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, said, “We are committed to ensuring that AEEDC Dubai remains innovative and continuously evolving. The event has been developed to keep pace with the latest advancements and trends in dentistry, oral health, and maxillofacial sciences, offering a distinguished professional and scientific platform for participants. Our focus is on addressing the most critical and in-demand topics in the field. At AEEDC Dubai, we strive for excellence and to maintain a leading position in the industry.”

