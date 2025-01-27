Open Menu

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait Named Guest Of Honour Of 29th Edition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition—AEEDC Dubai 2025, is set to kick off next week in Dubai.

This year, the conference will focus on the theme "education and Exchange of Innovation," while the exhibition will spotlight "Leading the Dental World into the Future."

Scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has named the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour.

This recognition highlights the strong, enduring partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, reflecting their deep historical and fraternal ties. It also aims to further enhance collaboration across key sectors, particularly in dentistry and healthcare.

As the largest event of its kind globally, AEEDC Dubai 2025 is expected to attract over 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. The event will showcase over 5,300 brands, represented by more than 3,900 companies specializing in dental supplies worldwide.

