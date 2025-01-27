AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait Named Guest Of Honour Of 29th Edition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition—AEEDC Dubai 2025, is set to kick off next week in Dubai.
This year, the conference will focus on the theme "education and Exchange of Innovation," while the exhibition will spotlight "Leading the Dental World into the Future."
Scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has named the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour.
This recognition highlights the strong, enduring partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, reflecting their deep historical and fraternal ties. It also aims to further enhance collaboration across key sectors, particularly in dentistry and healthcare.
As the largest event of its kind globally, AEEDC Dubai 2025 is expected to attract over 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. The event will showcase over 5,300 brands, represented by more than 3,900 companies specializing in dental supplies worldwide.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties
Economy shows resilient growth in H1-FY2025: Report
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Tour Down Under in Australia
UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine
Cabinet Committee on rightsizing reviews federal ministries progress, ministry o ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens landmark 50th edition of Arab Health
Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed announces cut in policy rate by 10 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition2 minutes ago
-
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins Tour Down Under in Australia32 minutes ago
-
UAEU inaugurates stem cells research centre to advance regenerative medicine32 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens landmark 50th edition of Arab Health47 minutes ago
-
SCCI concludes inaugural edition of Pearl of the East Coast in Kalba1 hour ago
-
European Council extends economic restrictive measures against Russia1 hour ago
-
M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure2 hours ago
-
FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital partners with ProFaM2 hours ago
-
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App2 hours ago
-
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation2 hours ago