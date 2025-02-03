AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2025, the largest event of its kind in the region, will commence tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will run for three days.

This year, the event is set to welcome over 66,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries, alongside 5,300 brands presented by more than 3,900 global companies specialising in dental supplies.

The conference is themed “Education and Exchange of Innovation”, while the exhibition is held under the slogan “Leading the Dental World into the Future”.

Kuwait has been designated as the Guest of Honour for this year’s edition, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between the UAE and Kuwait. This reflects the deep historical and fraternal ties between the two nations and paves the way for enhanced collaboration across various sectors, particularly in dentistry and healthcare.

AEEDC Dubai 2025 has allocated a dedicated agenda for digital dentistry, featuring more than 75 leading global brands in dental technology. Additionally, the AEEDC Dubai Digital Platform will host 46 sessions over three days, where participants will present their latest innovations through interactive presentations.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), reaffirmed the event’s commitment to showcasing the latest advancements in dentistry and oral health.

He emphasised that AEEDC Dubai has become a key event for dental professionals and a vital platform for companies in the sector.

The event will feature 193 speakers and experts, with an extensive programme of lectures, seminars, and scientific discussions catering to dentists, oral health professionals, and their assistants.

This year, international participation has expanded significantly, with 15 official pavilions representing Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Türkiye, the Republic of Korea, China, Spain, Italy, the United States, the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, Russia, Japan, Pakistan, and France. These countries will showcase their latest innovations and solutions in dentistry, providing attendees with a unique experience while fostering global exchange of expertise and technologies in the sector.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, with support from Dubai Health Authority, the International Scientific Dental Alliance, the Executive Office of the GCC Health Ministers Council, the Gulf Health Council, and numerous Arab and international research centres and associations.