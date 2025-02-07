AEEDC Dubai 2025 Wraps Up 29th Edition With Deals Surpassing AED20 Billion
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025) concluded today, recording landmark deals exceeding AED20 billion.
The event welcomed over 85,000 participants from 177 countries and showcased 5,328 brands from 3,924 international companies.
Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), highlighted the event’s record-breaking achievements, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for dentistry, medical tourism, and healthcare innovation.
The conference featured the 22nd Annual Meeting of the GSDA, attended by 412 representatives from over 200 international medical organisations, universities, and government bodies.
The meeting focused on advancing dental education, research, and international collaboration to improve global oral health.
Prof. Abdullah R. Alshammery, Scientific Chairman of GSDA, emphasised the alliance’s role in strengthening dental education and preventive care, noting its growing global membership and commitment to fostering scientific advancements in dentistry.
AEEDC Dubai 2025 reaffirmed its status as the world’s largest dental event, driving innovation, strategic partnerships, and industry growth.
Recent Stories
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion59 seconds ago
-
Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health advancement46 minutes ago
-
Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years46 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme46 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington46 minutes ago
-
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of France1 hour ago
-
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability initiatives1 hour ago
-
Step Dubai 2025 to begin February 192 hours ago
-
Benchmark for world food commodity prices down in January: FAO2 hours ago
-
Second edition of Saud bin Saqr Scholarship Program for Broadcast Journalism & TV Production announc ..2 hours ago
-
Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow2 hours ago
-
New Belgian government wins parliamentary confidence2 hours ago