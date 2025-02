AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025) concluded today, recording landmark deals exceeding AED20 billion.

The event welcomed over 85,000 participants from 177 countries and showcased 5,328 brands from 3,924 international companies.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), highlighted the event’s record-breaking achievements, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for dentistry, medical tourism, and healthcare innovation.

The conference featured the 22nd Annual Meeting of the GSDA, attended by 412 representatives from over 200 international medical organisations, universities, and government bodies.

The meeting focused on advancing dental education, research, and international collaboration to improve global oral health.

Prof. Abdullah R. Alshammery, Scientific Chairman of GSDA, emphasised the alliance’s role in strengthening dental education and preventive care, noting its growing global membership and commitment to fostering scientific advancements in dentistry.

AEEDC Dubai 2025 reaffirmed its status as the world’s largest dental event, driving innovation, strategic partnerships, and industry growth.