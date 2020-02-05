UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEEDC Global Education Announced At 17th Global Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

AEEDC Global Education announced at 17th Global Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai Health Authority, the 17th edition of Global Annual Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting, GSDA, kicked off today on the sidelines of the 24th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2020, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Some 244 representative members of the GSDA are participating in the AEEDC, the largest annual international scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world.

The meeting was chaired by Professor Abdullah Al Shammery, Scientific Chairman, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of GSDA and AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman – AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Nasser Al Malik, Scientific Chairman, AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Robert Edwab, Executive Director, Greater New York Dental Meeting; Dr. Mohammed Jafar Abedin, Scientific Vice Chairman, AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Meshari Al Otaibi, President, Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition; Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, INDEX Holding; and Dr. Mohammed Hasan Al Jishi, Former President, Arab Dental Federation, France, as well as a number of prominent figures, heads of associations, deans of colleges, dental experts and doctors.

Al Shammery said, "We believe that the presence of world-renowned dental experts and associations at this global dental platform will be greatly helpful in highlighting the latest dental challenges, raising awareness and improving understanding about the latest in the field of dentistry."

Dr. Tariq Khoory said, "Through the AEEDC Global education Conference and Exhibition, we aim to hold an event on par with AEEDC Dubai in terms of scientific and educational content.

This unique event is expected to take place in 2021 and will include a scientific agenda featuring a number of challenging topics in dentistry through workshops, lectures, and scientific sessions. Furthermore, AEEDC Global Education will also feature an exhibition that will showcase the latest medical equipment and technologies in the dental field."

Dr. Robert Edwab said, "One of the main focus areas for participants at the GSDA is to identify and share the best dental educators from each country, as by identifying these superior educators, and having them present at programmes such as AEEDC Dubai, the GSDA helps to elevate and maximise the availability of oral healthcare to all populations."

On the sidelines of the AEEDC Dubai 2020 Conference and Exhibition, a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation was signed between INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions and Al Farabi Private College in Saudi Arabia by Anas Al Madani, Vice President and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, and Professor Dr. Ali Habiballah Akbar, Dean of Al Farabi Private College in Jeddah, KSA.

On the second day, the AEEDC conference featured discussions on scientific topics in dentistry and saw the conclusion of the AEEDC Dubai Student competition 2020. The activities of AEEDC Dubai stars 2020 continued with the presence celebrities, social media influencers and prominent figures from the Arab world.

A separate session titled, "A Dentist’s Glow", was addressed by Rose Arbaji, a renowned beauty expert, which was followed by a panel discussion titled, "The Perfect Balance: Women in Medicine", represented by women dentists.

Related Topics

World Education Social Media France UAE Student Jeddah Dubai Rashid Oral Makkah Alliance Superior New York Saudi Arabia Women 2020 Event All From Share Best Arab

Recent Stories

AJK chief secy lauds performance of State function ..

11 seconds ago

Flu Outbreak Kills 26 in France as Epidemic Engulf ..

12 seconds ago

DIG NH&MP condemns Indian atrocities on innocent K ..

14 seconds ago

Modi's cruelty on Kashmiris brings forward his ugl ..

15 seconds ago

Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

17 seconds ago

Suspected Coronavirus Patient Escapes From Hospita ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.