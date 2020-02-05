AEEDC Global Education announced at 17th Global Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and President of Dubai Health Authority, the 17th edition of Global Annual Scientific Dental Alliance Meeting, GSDA, kicked off today on the sidelines of the 24th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition – AEEDC Dubai 2020, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Some 244 representative members of the GSDA are participating in the AEEDC, the largest annual international scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world.

The meeting was chaired by Professor Abdullah Al Shammery, Scientific Chairman, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, in the presence of Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of GSDA and AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman – AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Nasser Al Malik, Scientific Chairman, AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Robert Edwab, Executive Director, Greater New York Dental Meeting; Dr. Mohammed Jafar Abedin, Scientific Vice Chairman, AEEDC Dubai; Dr. Meshari Al Otaibi, President, Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition; Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, INDEX Holding; and Dr. Mohammed Hasan Al Jishi, Former President, Arab Dental Federation, France, as well as a number of prominent figures, heads of associations, deans of colleges, dental experts and doctors.

Al Shammery said, "We believe that the presence of world-renowned dental experts and associations at this global dental platform will be greatly helpful in highlighting the latest dental challenges, raising awareness and improving understanding about the latest in the field of dentistry."

Dr. Tariq Khoory said, "Through the AEEDC Global education Conference and Exhibition, we aim to hold an event on par with AEEDC Dubai in terms of scientific and educational content.

This unique event is expected to take place in 2021 and will include a scientific agenda featuring a number of challenging topics in dentistry through workshops, lectures, and scientific sessions. Furthermore, AEEDC Global Education will also feature an exhibition that will showcase the latest medical equipment and technologies in the dental field."

Dr. Robert Edwab said, "One of the main focus areas for participants at the GSDA is to identify and share the best dental educators from each country, as by identifying these superior educators, and having them present at programmes such as AEEDC Dubai, the GSDA helps to elevate and maximise the availability of oral healthcare to all populations."

On the sidelines of the AEEDC Dubai 2020 Conference and Exhibition, a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation was signed between INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions and Al Farabi Private College in Saudi Arabia by Anas Al Madani, Vice President and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, and Professor Dr. Ali Habiballah Akbar, Dean of Al Farabi Private College in Jeddah, KSA.

On the second day, the AEEDC conference featured discussions on scientific topics in dentistry and saw the conclusion of the AEEDC Dubai Student competition 2020. The activities of AEEDC Dubai stars 2020 continued with the presence celebrities, social media influencers and prominent figures from the Arab world.

A separate session titled, "A Dentist’s Glow", was addressed by Rose Arbaji, a renowned beauty expert, which was followed by a panel discussion titled, "The Perfect Balance: Women in Medicine", represented by women dentists.