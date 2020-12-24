AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) The Asian Football Confederation has added Emirati referee, Yahya Ali Al Mulla, to its elite panel for 2021 after being evaluated on three rounds.

"I attribute this achievement to the support of the UAE Football Association under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, for their support and determination to develop refereeing at all levels and to introduce a set of competences which serve as the basis for talent identification, training and quality control of referees," said Al Mulla, who will be invited to the AFC Elite Referees Seminar in 2021.

The referees selected for the elite panel will be eligible to officiate at the most prestigious competitions at the continental and international stages.