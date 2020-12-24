UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFC Adds Emirati Referee To Elite Panel For 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) The Asian Football Confederation has added Emirati referee, Yahya Ali Al Mulla, to its elite panel for 2021 after being evaluated on three rounds.

"I attribute this achievement to the support of the UAE Football Association under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, for their support and determination to develop refereeing at all levels and to introduce a set of competences which serve as the basis for talent identification, training and quality control of referees," said Al Mulla, who will be invited to the AFC Elite Referees Seminar in 2021.

The referees selected for the elite panel will be eligible to officiate at the most prestigious competitions at the continental and international stages.

Related Topics

Football UAE Rashid All Asia

Recent Stories

Two Defendants in Russian Journalist Golunov Case ..

3 minutes ago

UK Share of Fish Quotas to Rise Substantially From ..

3 minutes ago

European leaders hail post-Brexit deal

3 minutes ago

Fawad for changing 'modus operandi' for Census in ..

3 minutes ago

Macron says EU's 'unity and firmness paid off' aft ..

3 minutes ago

49 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in H ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.