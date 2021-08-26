AFC announces Abu Dhabi Media as exclusive media partner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LAMPOUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today confirmed Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company, as their exclusive media partner to broadcast the AFC’s national team and club competitions for the 2021 to 2024 rights cycle in the United Arab Emirates.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John said, "The AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with Abu Dhabi Media, which once again underscores the growing stature of the AFC’s top level competitions as outlined in its Vision and Mission.

"Football fans in the United Arab Emirates share an undeniable passion for the game and this partnership with Abu Dhabi Media will ensure unprecedented access to the AFC’s world-class competitions. We thank Abu Dhabi Media for the confidence they have shown in the future of Asian football by entering into this agreement."

Haitham Al Kathiri, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi tv Channels Network, commented, "Abu Dhabi Media is pleased to gain the broadcast rights in the United Arab Emirates for national team and club competitions organised by the Asian Football Confederation from 2021 until 2024.

"Abu Dhabi Sports channels will present a variety of sports analysis shows, hosted by some of the most prominent sports analysts and provide exceptional coverage using the latest high-definition broadcasting technologies, to give football fans the finest viewing experience of world-class sports events."

Al Kathiri added, "This partnership is a great addition to the list of tournaments that we broadcast, and we look forward to further strengthen our cooperation with the AFC. This comes in line with our priorities and strategic goals and our efforts to enhance the sports offering on Abu Dhabi Media platforms."

Established in 1969, Abu Dhabi Media has grown into a household media company and its Abu Dhabi Sports is one of the most-watched sports channels in the UAE, covering world-class sport and competitions across its four-channel network.