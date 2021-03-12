UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFC Asian Cup Officially Choose UAE To Host Group G Matches Of Joint Qualifiers Next June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

AFC Asian Cup officially choose UAE to host Group G matches of joint qualifiers next June

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The AFC Asian Cup has officially chosen the UAE to host the remaining matches of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023 for Group G, which includes the national teams of UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These will run within a group system on June 3rd-15th, at Zabeel (Al Wasl) and Al Maktoum (Al Nasr) stadiums.

The file submitted by the UAE Football Association outperformed the rest of the files, as it met all the standards and conditions set by the continental federation, including stadiums, residences, referees and officials of the AFC, in addition to a high-quality health protocol that guarantees everyone’s safety.

Coordination with the competent authorities in the country represented a great addition to the file, especially concerning travel procedures and access to Dubai International Airport, as well as procedures related to the medical examination system and others. A team of specialists will be available around the clock to provide all the teams' needs.

The UAE national team will play its first match against Malaysia on 3rd June, Thailand on 7th, Indonesia on 11th, and Vietnam in the final qualifiers on 15th.

Related Topics

Football World Thailand UAE Dubai Indonesia Malaysia Vietnam June All Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Sports deptt postpones spring festival after ban o ..

10 minutes ago

Shops, restaurants sealed over SOPs violations

10 minutes ago

Britain tells citizens to quit Myanmar, Suu Kyi la ..

10 minutes ago

Shab-e-Mairaj observed with religious zeal

11 minutes ago

Myanmar junta charges five journalists, including ..

11 minutes ago

Paris-Nice stages rearranged to avoid Covid lockdo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.