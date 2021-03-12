AFC Asian Cup officially choose UAE to host Group G matches of joint qualifiers next June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) The AFC Asian Cup has officially chosen the UAE to host the remaining matches of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023 for Group G, which includes the national teams of UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These will run within a group system on June 3rd-15th, at Zabeel (Al Wasl) and Al Maktoum (Al Nasr) stadiums.

The file submitted by the UAE Football Association outperformed the rest of the files, as it met all the standards and conditions set by the continental federation, including stadiums, residences, referees and officials of the AFC, in addition to a high-quality health protocol that guarantees everyone’s safety.

Coordination with the competent authorities in the country represented a great addition to the file, especially concerning travel procedures and access to Dubai International Airport, as well as procedures related to the medical examination system and others. A team of specialists will be available around the clock to provide all the teams' needs.

The UAE national team will play its first match against Malaysia on 3rd June, Thailand on 7th, Indonesia on 11th, and Vietnam in the final qualifiers on 15th.