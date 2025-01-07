AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Dates, Venues Announced
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced today that the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 is set to take place from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with the participation of 24 teams.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the tournament will feature eight stadiums in three host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.
Chairperson of the Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup (OCAC) Mariano V. Araneta Jr., received an overview of the upcoming plans during the 3rd OCAC meeting in Riyadh, before the AFC Executive Committee ratified the decisions.
He said, “We are resolute in our commitment to improving Asia’s crown jewel with each passing edition and the foundations are now in place for Saudi Arabia to host a truly exceptional tournament in 2027."
“We thank the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee for their remarkable efforts thus far.
“We are confident that they will bring to bear their top-class hosting capabilities and warm hospitality for the benefit of everyone across the Continent and beyond, and we wish them the very best of success.”
