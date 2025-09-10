AFC Champions League Elite kicks off in Sharjah on September 15

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The continent’s finest clubs will convene to kick off the League Stage of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) 2025/26 on 15th September as the quest for glory begins for the new season.

The first match day gets underway in the Sharjah Stadium at 5.45 pm as Sharjah FC make their sixth tournament appearance.

The UAE side finished second in the league in 2024/25 and also memorably clinched their first Continental silverware by lifting the ACL Two trophy. Their opponents are Qatar’s Al Gharafa SC, who exited at the League Stage last season and are recording their 11th involvement after finishing third in their league, on top of winning the domestic cup for an eighth time.

Four-time UAE league winners and 2024/25 third-place finishers Al Wahda FC start their 11th participation and first since 2021 at 8 pm against Al Ittihad Club, who travel to Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the seventh ACL meeting between these clubs. The Saudi visitors, who won the domestic double in 2024/25, are making their 13th appearance; the two-time winners (2004, 2005) have the better head-to-head record with three wins and two draws.

Runners-up in 2015, UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli secured a 10th involvement and first since 2022 after winning a domestic double in 2024/25, with the Rashid Stadium in Dubai to host their 8 pm clash against Tractor FC on 16th September.

A remarkable unbeaten journey saw Al Ahli Saudi FC seal Continental success in style, and their title defence begins at 9.15 pm at the King Abdullah sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Making their 14th appearance, the hosts welcome PFC Nasaf, who won the Uzbekistan league for the first time in 2024, to earn their seventh tournament involvement. This will be their fifth ACL encounter, with the Saudi side winning twice and drawing once previously.

The top eight finishers in each League progress to the Round of 16 held from 2nd to 11th March 2026, which will be followed by a centralised Finals in Saudi Arabia between 17th and 25th April 2026.