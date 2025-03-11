Open Menu

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr Advance To Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:30 AM

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-finals

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) DOHA, 10th March, 2025 (WAM) – Akram Afif sparked Al Sadd SC to a 3-1 win over UAE's Al Wasl FC as the Qatari side advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25 with a 4-2 aggregate victory on Monday.

In the meantime, Jhon Duran struck twice and Cristiano Ronaldo once as Saudi Al Nassr Club defeated Esteghlal FC 3-0 in the second leg of their AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25 Round of 16 tie at the King Saud University Stadium today.

